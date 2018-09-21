First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather, but not for the first day of fall!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines
· Fall officially begins Saturday, but it won’t feel like it for your weekend.
· Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday.
· Then, by Sunday into next week, highs will creep into the 80s as a front settles across the Midlands.
· An isolated shower is possible Sunday.
· Rain chances increase next week.
Weather Story
Fall officially begins at 9:54 p.m. Saturday night, but it won’t feel like autumn, at least for a little while.
A cold front will move in and settle across the Midlands through your weekend. The front will do little with our weather on Saturday. So, as we move through the day, expect a hot one. High temperatures will be in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. By your Saturday night, we’ll see a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
By Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A couple of isolated showers are possible. For now, rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s.
The front will continue to impact our forecast early next week, just as high pressure builds in from the north. That weather setup will keep some unsettled weather around the Midlands for part of next week.
So, as we move through your Monday and Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few showers and possibly some storms. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances grow to around 40% Wednesday through the end of next week with highs in the upper 80s.
We’re also watching river levels across the state in the wake of Hurricane Florence. No Midlands rivers are experiencing flooding concerns. Major flooding, however, continues for the Great Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw River. The Lynches River is seeing moderate flooding.
We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 98-L. The low has a 30% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.