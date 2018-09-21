Fall starts this weekend but it won’t feel like it

On Friday, expect highs will to climb into the low 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas should be dry as high pressure controls our weather. However, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question. Any plans for your Friday are looking good, just stay hydrated. Fall rolls in on Saturday around 9:54 p.m. For that afternoon, expect highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s with an isolated shower or storm in your forecast.