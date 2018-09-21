Fall starts this weekend but it won’t feel like it

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - First Alert Forecast: As the calendar hits fall, temps stay summer like!
· Fall officially begins Saturday, but it won’t feel like it this weekend.
· Expect hot conditions to continue through the weekend
· Humidity starts to come back today too
· Next week, highs will get closer to normal as the shower chance increases too
Fall officially begins Saturday, but it won’t feel like it into the weekend. Average high temperatures are around 84 degrees this time of the year. We’re expecting highs well above average through the weekend. We'll be around 90 today, 91 for Saturday and 88 for Sunday. All days come with some humidity, making it feel a little warmer.
On Friday, expect highs will to climb into the low 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas should be dry as high pressure controls our weather. However, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question. Any plans for your Friday are looking good, just stay hydrated. Fall rolls in on Saturday around 9:54 p.m. For that afternoon, expect highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s with an isolated shower or storm in your forecast.
Humidity levels will start creeping back up this weekend as high pressure slides offshore. A cold front will also stall near the area next week, meaning rain chances are going up Monday through next Thursday. We’re also watching river levels across the state in the wake of Hurricane Florence. No Midlands rivers are experiencing flooding concerns at this time. Major flooding, however, continues for parts of the Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw River.
We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 98-L. The low has a 20% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system.
Today: Sun and Clouds. Hot with a touch more humidity. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tonight: Just a few passing clouds. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: More clouds than sunshine with a 20% chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.