Fall is coming soon, but it won’t feel like it at first

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
Fall officially begins Saturday, but it won’t feel like it into the weekend. Average high temperatures are around 84 degrees this time of the year. We’re expecting highs well above average through your weekend.
On Friday, expect a hot but less humid day. Highs will climb into the low 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas should be dry as high pressure controls our weather. However, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question.
Fall rolls in on Saturday around 9:54 p.m. For that afternoon, expect highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s with an isolated shower or storm in your forecast.
Humidity levels will start creeping back up next week as high pressure slides offshore. A cold front will also stall near the area next week, meaning rain chances are going up Monday through next Thursday.
We’re also watching river levels across the state in the wake of Hurricane Florence. No Midlands rivers are experiencing flooding concerns at this time. Major flooding, however, continues for parts of the Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw River.
We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 98-L. The low has a 20% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Low Humidity. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
