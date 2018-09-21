43 dogs saved, several killed in massive fire at rescue in York County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The scene at Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue Thursday night was tragic, as a fire engulfed the beloved shelter’s kennel in York County.
The Chapmans posted the news to their Facebook page, sharing their raw shock with their many supporters, saying they had no idea how the fire started.
“We lost our kennel tonight,” the post read. “We are unsure how it started, we were right here and completely helpless within minutes. We got as many dogs out as we could until it was unsafe to enter the building.”
Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue officials said that 43 dogs were safe and expected to recover with no long-term health issues. They said those dogs were being monitored due to smoke inhalation.
Many of their volunteers and friends showed up at the rescue in force Friday, dropping off donations in disbelief.
“Even now, I can’t believe it’s happened. Coming here, it was my happy place and to see it gone, and all the animals, and the ones that didn’t make it, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said volunteer Megan Beltran.
Heartbreaking. That's the word so many were using to describe the devastation.
The York County Fire Marshal was out investigating the scene Friday morning, but said in a statement that investigators have no reason to believe any criminal act has been committed.
It’s a sad story for all involved, but even this tragedy has a silver lining, with the amount of community support that’s already surrounding the Chapmans and their rescues.
“The community of animal lovers and dachshund lovers that are all coming together is extremely wonderful,” said Beltran.
Even people who didn’t know the Chapmans or their rescue saw the news and wanted to pitch in, like Dugan Meredith and his friend Patrick Mitrovich, who both own businesses in the area and brought dog food by the property.
“We got together this morning, went and got the dog food, came by. Told them we’d be back, do whatever we can to help,” said Meredith.
From food donations, to vet help, and temporary homes for the displaced dogs, the community has come together to take care of the Chapmans. The dachshunds they were able to save are currently split up among loving caretakers for the time being. The Humane Society of York County took in five of the dogs this morning, and says they’re making sure the pups get lots of love.
“They smell great, they were bathed yesterday, they’re healthy, but they’re nervous, so, ya know, that’s what you can expect from the experience they had,” said Mary Beth Knapp with HSYC.
It’s likely to be a long recovery, but an easier one thanks to helping hands like these.
If you’d like to donate to Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue, you can do so on their website.
