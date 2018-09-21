Dash cam video of Interstate 26 standoff released

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -WIS has received brand new video of a deadly standoff that happened on Interstate 26 back in March.
Lexington County deputies said they had to open fire when an armed suspect in a crashed car, later identified as Robert Shaw, made a sudden movement. Traffic on the interstate near Old Dunbar Road was backed up for hours.
It all started when officers saw Shaw driving in a Chevy Pickup. A man matching Shaw's description ran away from a disabled vehicle near Swansea earlier that morning.
Investigators deployed spike strips and blew out one of the Chevy’s tires. That's when deputies performed what's called a "pit" maneuver. The truck came to rest and almost immediately you can hear in the video the words "gun... he's got a gun". Deputies say Shaw kept pointing a gun to his head and wouldn't lower it.
Deputies scrambled back to cover and negotiations began. Investigators offered Shaw water, a cell phone, and even drove someone to the scene to talk to him as he kept the gun pointed at himself.
After nearly two and a half hours, the SWAT team was called in. You can see the team getting ready in the dashcam video.
When they move in, you hear a barrage of gunshots. Four officers were placed on administrative leave following the standoff which is standard protocol. We haven’t got an update on if they returned back to work but nobody was charged in the situation.
