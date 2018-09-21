Columbia Animal Shelter rescued pets find new home in Tennessee post Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’ve all seen the heartbreaking videos of animals helplessly trying to swim to make their way to dry land.
Sunday evening, Columbia Animal Services opened their doors to 35 dogs when they were forced out of the Anson County Shelter, NC due to a partially collapsed ceiling and flooding.
“These guys were in a facility where the water was rising so I’m sure that’s a little unnerving for any animal," Marli Drum, Superintended of Columbia Animal Services said.
Approximately 60 homeless pets made their way from Columbia Animal Services, SC to the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, TN on Thursday through the coordination of the Humane Society of the United States.
The HSUS Shelter and Rescue Partner Program is a national network of over 300 shelters and rescues, working together to target large-scale animal abuse cases - from animal fighting to puppy mills - and respond during national disasters like Hurricane Florence.
“Our shelter was already pretty full, but the truth is we were very happy to help another agency in need and now just as grateful that other agencies are now able to help us. It’s a happy ending and the big winners in this are the dogs," Drum said.
These dogs, along with many of the animals currently housed at Columbia Animal Services will now embark on another transport, this time to Tennessee under the care of Humane Educational Society. From there they will either stay in Chattanooga, or be placed with another HSUS shelter and rescue partners in the state.
Some of them are strays, some are owner surrendered, but most had to deal with what Florence brought the worst of.
“It’s heart breaking situations when dogs are left behind and completely powerless. Unable to get themselves out," Alexia Johannes, with the Humane educational society of Chattanooga said.
Johannes like a few others drove from Chattanooga to pick up the dogs. There were two vans from Chattanooga, and one from Greenville to help with the move.
“The entire area of NC is struggling, so to be able to coordinate with other team members and to get these other animals to a safer space like Columbia and then to Chattanooga is crucial for these dogs and for the North Carolina area to recover,” Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, State director for South Carolina Humane Society of the United states said.
Not all of the dogs headed to Tennessee were from the aftermath of the Hurricane. They were looking for healthy, good temperament, and those able to be housed with other dogs.
They were given some clearance to take some heart-worm positive dogs, which they say will take a lot of pressure off the facility here.
“When crisis strikes, you go into what can I do, how can I take action, how do I move forwards so I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about my personal feelings about it but I think I feel incredibly grateful that the communities around me that our shelter director has made it as seamless and effortless as possible and that when these organizations call and say can you take dogs, how many can you take, we’re able to say yes, and that’s a really good feeling.” Johannes said.
Johannes said this is the largest transport they’ve done at one time.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.