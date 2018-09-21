Cayce DPS officer charged with DUI after crashing car

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands public safety officer has been arrested and charged with DUI after an early morning accident in Lexington County.
According to online jail logs, Mario Fonseca, a Cayce DPS K-9 team officer, was charged with DUI on Friday. Fonseca crashed his car while off duty on Platt Springs Road near White Knoll High School. He was driving his unmarked city vehicle at the time of his accident.
When reached for comment, Chief Byron Snellgrove with the City of Cayce Department of Public Safety said: “ The SC Highway Patrol is the primary investigating agency in this matter and an internal affairs investigation is currently underway at our Department. I can assure everyone that the Cayce Department of Public Safety will be transparent and will release the results of the internal investigation when it is completed. The SCHP investigation takes precedence at his time. We will update you as additional information becomes available."
“The safety of all citizens is our top priority," Snellgrove said. "We hold all Law Enforcement Officers to a higher standard and misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated.”
Snellgrove also said Fonseca has been suspended without pay.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.