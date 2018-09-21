Body found in vehicle submerged in water makes 9th weather-related fatality in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body that was found inside a vehicle that was submerged in water in Dillon County is the ninth storm-related death in South Carolina.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said a call came in Wednesday around 9 a.m. about a vehicle being seen in the water at McInnis Bridge on Highway 57 north and Carolina Church Road, above the Little Rock community.
Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the one-vehicle crash involved a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
It is believed that when the vehicle left the roadway, it crashed and was later found submerged off the side of the road.
The body was found inside the vehicle and the cause of death is still pending and the identify the victim has not been released.
This makes the 9th weather-related fatality in South Carolina due to Hurricane Florence.
This crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol as well as the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.
