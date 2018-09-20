USDA eases rules for SC SNAP participants following Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After Hurricane Florence caused flooding and left thousands without power, the United States Department of Agriculture is easing rules for some people who receive SNAP benefits.
Recipients in some South Carolina counties can replace food that was damaged.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 185,000 homes in 26 counties need to report the losses and request replacement benefits by Oct. 15.
“When this many people are facing immediate hardship in South Carolina, it’s crucial for USDA and the state to offer as much flexibility as possible to recover food losses,” said Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps. “This waiver will provide sufficient reporting time for households who are facing power outages, flooding, and other obstacles in the wake of this disaster.”
Those counties are Berkeley, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, Williamsburg, and York.
FNS is ready to consider additional waivers and other actions that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the state.
For more information on FNS assistance during times of disaster, visit www.fns.usda.gov/disaster.
