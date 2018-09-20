Tim Miller’s Sept. 20 weather forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Summer Hanging On To The Very End! High pressure over the state will give us a ton of Carolina sunshine and very warm temperatures for this late in summer (2 days until Fall) the only good news the High is right over us so the air will be dry…for now.
The High will move to our East by late Friday into the weekend. This will bring a SSE wind into the state giving us more humidity…this could lead to a few isolated showers by late Sunday and more of a scattered shower chance into early next week.
Sun angle and shorter days of sunlight makes it hard to see super hot temperatures as we move into late September/early October, however, it still will feel sticky from Saturday into Tuesday.
A pattern change may start to take shape by the end of next week as a stronger cold front will push through the state giving us our first real taste of Fall air!
Weather Headlines
- Above normal temperatures continue nearly 10 degrees above normal
- Humidity increases over the next few days
- Showers return to the forecast early next week
Tropics
Tropical Wave: 850 miles E of the Windward Islands shows little room for improvement at this time.
Forecast:
- Today: Sunny, hot! Highs lower to middle 90s
- Tonight: Fair. Low near 70
- Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs near 90
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller
