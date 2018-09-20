SC man arrested for cutting dog’s abdomen after vet costs would be too high

“I look at my dog as a member of the family and I wouldn’t cut a tumor out of my child. There’s a chance that infection could set in. A lot of things could go really wrong,” James Bristow, who lives nearby Cowles, said. “If you can’t afford to take care of your animal, probably don’t need to have it. I can sympathize, and I can understand wanting to do the right thing for your animal, but sometimes doing the right thing might not be the easiest thing. It might be giving your animal into better hands.”