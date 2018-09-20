Richland County deputies searching for 3 men caught on surveillance burglarizing AT&T store

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for burglarizing an AT&T store.
The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on August 31 at the AT&T store located at 7372 Two Notch Road.
Deputies who responded to the scene said they saw evidence of forced entry into the business. Video surveillance from the store shows the three suspects breaking in and causing several thousand dollars’ worth of damages as they attempt to steal phones.
Anyone with any information on the suspects or the burglary is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
