3 killed, others injured in Maryland shooting ; female suspect dead

PERRYMAN, MD (RNN/AP) - Multiple people were shot and killed Thursday at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland.
The lone suspect has died after self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, of Harford County, confirmed that six victims were shot, and three had died. Two of them died at the scene one at a hospital.
Gahler added that none of the responding officers had fired any shots.
Authorities are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, who was a 26-year-old female last known to be living in Baltimore County. Gahler said she appeared to be armed with one handgun and several magazines.
He said the suspect was a “temporary employee” with the distribution center who “had reported for her work day as usual” before she began the assault. Gahler said she shot victims both inside and outside the building.
No motive is yet known.
The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier there was a shooting in the Perryman area that involved “multiple victims.”
The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents responded as well.
The first call came in to police dispatch around 9:06 a.m. ET, and the FBI Baltimore office had described it as an active shooter situation. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was monitoring the situation in Aberdeen, and the state stands ready to offer any support.
