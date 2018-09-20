UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations underway in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The mandatory evacuations are starting earlier than expected.
Emergency management officials warned that evacuations would be ordered at some point over the weekend, but due to quickly rising water levels they were forced to issue the first evacuation order Friday morning.
Residents in the following areas must evacuate immediately due to severe flooding:
- From Highway 301 Bridge downstream to the Highway 52
Bridge to include:
- Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road
- W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52
- McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road
- Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong
- Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road
- April Lane
- Snookim Lane
- Ackerman Drive
- Starburst Road
- York Lane
- Rainbow Road
- Johnnie Lee Road
- Mary’s Shortcut Road
- Wheeler Road
- Ben Gause Road
- County Park Road
- Bagpipe Lane
- Mary Shortcut Road
- Johnnie Lee Road
- Custer Road
- Bonanza Road
- Spine Road
- Old Creek Road
- Quail Lane
- Delta Road
- Butterbean Road
- Gingerbread Lane
- Syrup Mill Road
- Hawkins Lane
- Green Forrest Road
- Mary Road
- Pole-Cat Road
- Bluefield Road
- Fork Road
- Hill Road
- Wylie Road
- Strickland Farm Road
- Floyd Lane
- Revell Lane
- Yellow Bluff Road
- Wedge Lane
- Tower Cir
- Wendy Road
- Stumps Lane
- Serenity Road
- Farmtree Road
- Farm Road
- Roundtree Road
- W Deer Road
- E Deer Road
- Hall Road
- Kirby Road
- Gaymon Road
- W Tedder Road
- Saps Circle
- River Bank Road
- Troy Brown Road
- Mossy Grove Lane
Officials are warning residents, evacuations could be ‘lengthy’ and are asking families to pack all of the following essential items:
- identification
- required medications
- adequate clothing and essential personal items.
- proof of ownership (utility bill, any document that provides proof of residency for the purpose of re-entry)
If you are going to a local emergency shelter, the American Red Cross encourages people to bring the following items for each member of their family:
- comfort items like pillows and blankets
- special food items for small children and/or family members who have restricted diets.
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Cot or sleeping pad
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents (including proof of residency for the purposes of re-entry)
- Any other comfort items
You should *not* leave pets behind. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas.
Florence County officials say residents with pets can go to an emergency shelter. Workers at the shelter will make arrangements for you and your pets.
Here is a list of shelters available as of Saturday, Sept. 22:
Florence Emergency Management officials say they knew flooding was imminent because the Great Pee Dee River is already 9 feet higher than it was during hurricane Matthew. That means the Lynches River (which empties into the Great Pee Dee at Johnsonville) will “back up & spread out and appear to move backward.”
Because the Lynches River is very long and everyone will not be in danger at the same time, authorities are planning to issue evacuations as needed, based on the following zones:
- Zone 1: Hwy 301 bridge to Hwy 52 bridge
- Zone 2: Hwy 52 bridge to Hwy 378 bridge
- Zone 3: Hwy 378 bridge to Hwy 41/51 bridge
Emergency officials have also identified a zone 4 along the Pee Dee River that may also face evacuation.
In addition to the 38 families already evacuated near Black Creek, nearly 500 families and homes will be affected by the mandatory evacuation orders.
In determining which areas will be evacuated, Florence Emergency Management officials have looked at historical data from Hurricane Matthew and met with first responders who have responded to past flood events.
Based on that data and analysis, they have determined which roads will likely be closed during the flood event and will put that information out to the media and public as closures are ordered.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to evacuate when the mandatory order is issued.
Major Mike Nunn with the Florence Sheriff’s Department warns residents there’s more danger than just rising water. He says debris, snakes, contamination and other dangers will flow as the water flows.
Nunn also reminds residents that utility companies have been known to cut power during major flood events. He says once conditions become too dangerous for first responders to operate, those who refuse to evacuate will truly be isolated and that it could take days before medical and law enforcement will be able to provide any assistance.
If Florence County Residents need any assistance or have questions about the evacuations orders they should call the County Information Line at 1-866-246-0133.
