Contact Us

How to get in touch with us

Contact Us
September 20, 2018 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 9:20 AM

WIS-TV

1111 Bull St.

Columbia, SC 29201

803-799-1010

News tips: 803-758-1261

STAFF DIRECTORY

General Manager Lyle Schulze Phone: (803) 758-1251 Fax: (803) 758-1171 LSchulze@wistv.com

News Department

News Director Brad Hyatt (803) 758-1266 BHyatt@wistv.com

Executive Producer Will Batchelor (803) 758-1173 JBatchelor@wistv.com

Sunrise

Executive Producer

Corey Presley (803) 758-1227 CPresley@wistv.com

News Assignments Manager LaDonna Beeker (803) 758-1035 LBeeker@wistv.com

Operations Manager David Chisholm (803) 758-1215 DChisholm@wistv.com

WIS First Alert Weather Team (803) 779-TEAM (8326) for 24 hour recorded weather forecasts

Wistv.com and mobile apps

Digital Content Manager Tanita Gaither (803) 758-1140 TGaither@wistv.com or AllWISWebProducers@wistv.com

Programming Lisa Cruz (803) 758-1257 LCruz@raycommedia.com

Sales Department

General Sales Manager Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283 SSanders@wistv.com

Traffic Supervisor Joyce Murphy (704) 604-5389 JMurphy@raycommedia.com

Local Sales Assistant Courtney Adams (803) 758-1287 courtneyadams@wistv.com

Internet Sales Digital Sales Manager Ted Becker (803) 758-1181 TBecker@wistv.com

For Advertising Information contact: Television Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283

Internet or Mobile Ted Becker (803) 758-1281

For all other advertising inquiries please contact Courtney Adams at (803) 758-1287

Engineering Department

Emir Hadziahmetovic (803) 758-1223 EHadziahmetovic@wistv.com

Marketing/Creative Services Department

Marketing Director Jim Hays (803) 758-1225 JHays@wistv.com

CLOSED CAPTIONING

COMPLAINT LINE: (803) 758-1225 TTY LINE: (803) 254-5295 COMPLAINT PAGE: http://www.wistv.com/story/12181379/cc-complaint

PUBLIC FILE

FCC Station Profile and Public Inspection Files EEO Public File Report (.pdf) EEO Long-term recruitment initiatives (.pdf) Children’s Television Act

For help with accessing Public File: Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322) Fax: 1-866-418-0232 Email: fccinfo@fcc.gov

WIS contact: Stephanie Shealy Phone: (803) 758-1251 SShealy@wistv.com

WIS DTV Consumer Education Activity Reports

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.