Contact Us

WIS-TV
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-799-1010
News tips: 803-758-1261
STAFF DIRECTORY
General Manager Lyle Schulze Phone: (803) 758-1251 Fax: (803) 758-1171 LSchulze@wistv.com
News Department
News Director Brad Hyatt (803) 758-1266 BHyatt@wistv.com
Executive Producer Will Batchelor (803) 758-1173 JBatchelor@wistv.com
Sunrise
Executive Producer
Corey Presley (803) 758-1227 CPresley@wistv.com
News Assignments Manager LaDonna Beeker (803) 758-1035 LBeeker@wistv.com
Operations Manager David Chisholm (803) 758-1215 DChisholm@wistv.com
WIS First Alert Weather Team (803) 779-TEAM (8326) for 24 hour recorded weather forecasts
Wistv.com and mobile apps
Digital Content Manager Tanita Gaither (803) 758-1140 TGaither@wistv.com or AllWISWebProducers@wistv.com
Programming Lisa Cruz (803) 758-1257 LCruz@raycommedia.com
Sales Department
General Sales Manager Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283 SSanders@wistv.com
Traffic Supervisor Joyce Murphy (704) 604-5389 JMurphy@raycommedia.com
Local Sales Assistant Courtney Adams (803) 758-1287 courtneyadams@wistv.com
Internet Sales Digital Sales Manager Ted Becker (803) 758-1181 TBecker@wistv.com
For Advertising Information contact: Television Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283
Internet or Mobile Ted Becker (803) 758-1281
For all other advertising inquiries please contact Courtney Adams at (803) 758-1287
Engineering Department
Emir Hadziahmetovic (803) 758-1223 EHadziahmetovic@wistv.com
Marketing/Creative Services Department
Marketing Director Jim Hays (803) 758-1225 JHays@wistv.com
CLOSED CAPTIONING
COMPLAINT LINE: (803) 758-1225 TTY LINE: (803) 254-5295 COMPLAINT PAGE: http://www.wistv.com/story/12181379/cc-complaint
PUBLIC FILE
For help with accessing Public File: Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322) Fax: 1-866-418-0232 Email: fccinfo@fcc.gov
WIS contact: Stephanie Shealy Phone: (803) 758-1251 SShealy@wistv.com
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.